Khammam: Ponguleti to decide future course of action today

Khammam: Former MP and BRS suspended leader Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy is convening a crucial meeting with his supporters here on Friday. He is all set to make his decision on his political journey after holding discussions with them.

Ponguleti has conducted Athmeeya Sammelanam programmes across the district’s 10 assembly segments. At every meeting, he challenged the BRS government and warned that he would strive to defeat the BRS leaders in the upcoming elections. He is yet to reveal his mind on which party he would be joining. He would first elicit opinions from his supporters to take a call on the next course of action.

Ponguleti was wooed by both the Congress and the BJP leaders, but he has not made up his mind yet. Following the results of the Karnataka state elections, it is learnt that a large number of his supporters want him to join the Congress. According to them, the Congress party, which is strong in the district, will trounce the BRS party at the hustings in the district.

He is keen that whichever party he joins should accommodate his supporters and give tickets to them in the upcoming assembly elections. His followers are hopeful that he would speak his mind to them as the elections are just a few months away.