Khammam: Puvvada takes part in saree distribution

Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar distributing Bathukamma sarees at Raghunadhapalem on Sunday
Highlights

Khammam: Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar on Sunday distributed Bathukamma sarees to the women at Raghunadhapalem mandal headquarters. Speaking on the occasion, he informed that the Telangana government was gifting sarees for the Dasara festival.

He reminded that the TRS government was giving importance to all the religious festivals in the State and giving gifts to them. He conveyed best wishes to all women and wished that they conduct the festival with prosperity and joy.

District Collector VP Gowtham said that nearly 4 lakh sarees in sixteen designs were allocated to the district. Their distribution was being carried out in all the mandals from October 2.

Zilla Parishad Chairman L Kamal Raj, District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) Project Officer Vidhyachandana, MPP B Gowri, Sarpanch G Saradha, Tahsildhar Narasimha Rao, MPDO Ramakrishna and other department officers took part in the meeting.

