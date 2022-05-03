Khammam: Ramzan celebrated with fervour, gaiety

Khammam: The Muslim people celebrated the festival of Ramzan in a grand way across the district on Tuesday. From early morning, the devout donning new clothes were seen proceeding to mosques to offer their prayers.

An atmosphere of festivity and communal amity prevailed with all walks of people coming to greet the Muslim brothern. After namaz programme, many distributed sweets among themselves.

Minister for Transport Puvvada Ajay Kumar along with TRS leaders participated in Namaz in the town. He wished the people and spent some time in the mosque. He recalled that the government gave more funds for the development of minorities.

It was duly paying equal importance to the festivals of all religions. The government had granted Rs1 lakh to each mosque towards festival preparations.