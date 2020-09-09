Khammam: Recall GO 131, CPM demands

Khammam: Opposing the implementation of new regulations of Land Regularisation Scheme (LRS) and Building Regularisation Scheme (BRS) across the State, the CPM leaders staged a dharna in front of the Corporation Commissioner office here on Wednesday.



Speaking on the occasion, party leaders condemned the implementation of GO 131 on LRS and BRS.

They demanded that the government should immediately withdraw GO 131. They alleged that the government is imposing penalties on people by implementing various schemes of LRS and BRS.

CPM district secretariat member Y Srikanth, Kalyanam Venkateswara Rao, district committee members M Satyanarayana, Y Vikram, Jabbar, T Lingaiah, M Venkat Kumar, Gouse Basha, Naga Sulochana, B Srinu, G Bheemaiah and P Nageswara Rao participated in the dharna.

After dharna, the leaders submitted a memorandum to the officers.