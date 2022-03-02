Khammam: RTC conductor kickstarts campaign to boost bus travel

Khammam: In a bid to support his organisation TSRTC, bus conductor Mohammed Ghouse Pasha of Khammam depot is campaigning and urging people to travelon RTC buses in Khammam town which attracts public attention.



Fifty-four-year-old Mohammed Ghouse Pasha,a resident of Cheruvubazar in Khammam town, joinedRTC in 1989 as conductor. Inspired by RTC Managing Director Sajjanar,Ghouse is putting in efforts to put the organisation on right track from losses and have started doing publicity of organisation among the public.

He fixed a board on his Honda Activascooter which reads traveling on RTC buses is safe and happy. Support RTC by travelling and engage RTC buses for wedding and other functions.

When he has free time go to c areas and will explain to people about his organisation's greatness. He is doing it for last three months. People are appreciating his innovative propaganda.

Mohammed Ghouse Pasha has also other qualities like social service. He planted thousands of saplings and also filling digs on roads in the town. Urban Development Minister K Taraka Rama Rao presented him merit certificate for his service in tree plantation.

Khammam RTC Regional Manager P Solmon says Mohammed Ghouse Pasha is very hard working and dedicated worker in RTC. He is supporting the organisation by doing propaganda about the RTC.

Regional manager and other staff felicitated Mohammed Ghouse Pasha in Khammam.

Speaking to The Hans India, Mohammed Ghouse Pasha said,"for last ten years I have been doing social service like planting trees and also filling digs on roads. Recently, I noticed our new Managing Director Sajjanarwas striving for development of the organisation and after seeing it I decided to support the organisation from my side,".