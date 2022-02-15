Khammam: Rythu Sangam demands Rs 20,000 a quintal for chilli

Khammam:The Rythu Sangam has demanded the government to procure chilli at the rate of Rs 20,000 a quintal.

A team of Rythu Sangam leaders visited chilli market yard and examined the market rates and interacted with the farmers.

They said it was witnessed that there was a huge difference between the auction rate and selling rate. They said, the nearly 90% of chill crop damaged due to pest attack in the district. The officers should take interest and help farmers get farmers the marketing price.

Rythu Sangam State vice president Nunna Nageswara Rao, district president Bonthu Rambabu, Tata Bhasker Rao, SK Meera, Sangaiah, K Upender, CITU district leaders B Srinivas, Akhila Bharatha Rythu Cooli Sangam (AIKMS) leaders participated in the programme.

Earlier, the Sangam leaders staged a protest at the District Agricultural Office demanding the authorities to pay compensation to the farmers who lost their crops due to spurious sunflower seeds in the district. The leaders submitted a representation to the District Agricultural Officer.

Speaking on the occasion, Rythu Sangam district president Bonthu Rambabu said that many farmers suffered huge losses to the fake seeds of sunflower in the district. He demanded officials to take action immediately against the seed dealers.