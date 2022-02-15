  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Khammam

Khammam: Rythu Sangam demands Rs 20,000 a quintal for chilli

Rythu sangam leaders inspecting chilli yard in the market on Tuesday at Khammam
x

Rythu sangam leaders inspecting chilli yard in the market on Tuesday at Khammam

Highlights

The Rythu Sangam has demanded the government to procure chilli at the rate of Rs 20,000 a quintal.

Khammam:The Rythu Sangam has demanded the government to procure chilli at the rate of Rs 20,000 a quintal.

A team of Rythu Sangam leaders visited chilli market yard and examined the market rates and interacted with the farmers.

They said it was witnessed that there was a huge difference between the auction rate and selling rate. They said, the nearly 90% of chill crop damaged due to pest attack in the district. The officers should take interest and help farmers get farmers the marketing price.

Rythu Sangam State vice president Nunna Nageswara Rao, district president Bonthu Rambabu, Tata Bhasker Rao, SK Meera, Sangaiah, K Upender, CITU district leaders B Srinivas, Akhila Bharatha Rythu Cooli Sangam (AIKMS) leaders participated in the programme.

Earlier, the Sangam leaders staged a protest at the District Agricultural Office demanding the authorities to pay compensation to the farmers who lost their crops due to spurious sunflower seeds in the district. The leaders submitted a representation to the District Agricultural Officer.

Speaking on the occasion, Rythu Sangam district president Bonthu Rambabu said that many farmers suffered huge losses to the fake seeds of sunflower in the district. He demanded officials to take action immediately against the seed dealers.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X