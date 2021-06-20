Top
  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Khammam

Khammam: SBIT students secures jobs in Accenture company

SBIT Chairman Gundala Krishna appreciating the students who have secured jobs in Accenture
x

SBIT Chairman Gundala Krishna appreciating the students who have secured jobs in Accenture

Highlights

Nine B.Tech students of Swarna Bharathi Institute of Science & Technology (SBIT) secured jobs in noted MNC Accenture informed the College Chairman Gundala Krishna ( RJC Krishna)

Khammam: Nine B.Tech students of Swarna Bharathi Institute of Science & Technology (SBIT) secured jobs in noted MNC Accenture informed the College Chairman Gundala Krishna ( RJC Krishna).

The Chairman, on Saturday revealed the details of placements of the students to the media persons. He said, earlier fourteen students from the college secured jobs in Infosys company.

The college has strived hard for getting jobs to every student. We keep working for the same always he added. The Chairman later appreciated the students who secured the jobs in the company.

College Principal Dr. Raj Kumar, Secretary & Correspondent Dr. G Dhratri, Vice Prinicipal Srinivas and Head of the Departments attended in the programme.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X