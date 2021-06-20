Khammam: SBIT students secures jobs in Accenture company

Khammam: Nine B.Tech students of Swarna Bharathi Institute of Science & Technology (SBIT) secured jobs in noted MNC Accenture informed the College Chairman Gundala Krishna ( RJC Krishna).

The Chairman, on Saturday revealed the details of placements of the students to the media persons. He said, earlier fourteen students from the college secured jobs in Infosys company.

The college has strived hard for getting jobs to every student. We keep working for the same always he added. The Chairman later appreciated the students who secured the jobs in the company.

College Principal Dr. Raj Kumar, Secretary & Correspondent Dr. G Dhratri, Vice Prinicipal Srinivas and Head of the Departments attended in the programme.