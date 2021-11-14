Khammam: Shatabdi deposit scheme will help senior citizens

Khammam: District Co-operative Central Bank (DCCB) chief executive officer Atluri Veerababu informed that deposit collecting programme will commence in all the banks under the DCC from November 15th to January 31st, 2022.



Addressing a press meet in Khammam, he informed that on account of completion of 100 years celebrations, the DCCB had launched many schemes for the people. The people are attracted towards the schemes introduced by the banksfrom many years, he said. He added that the DCCB is providing better interests to their deposits to people when compared with other banks.

The new scheme "Shatabdi" deposit which is launched on account of 100 years celebrations is more useful for the senior citizens, he added.

He also explained about the details of all the schemes in the bank. He informed that main goal of the bank is the "Village Empowerment".

The DCCB is serving the people through fifty branches and 100 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) in the district. He added that DCCB provides locker facilities to its customers.