Khammam: Slight decrease in Covid cases in State

Khammam: Health Minister T Harish Rao on Saturday hoped that the State would come out of the epidemic soon as the number of Covid-19 cases in the State decreased slightly. He said that the people will get out of the third wave if they cooperate.

The Minister laid foundation stone for 100-bed hospital in Sathupalli of Khammam district which will be constructed at a cost of Rs.34 crores. Earlier Ministers Harish Rao and Puvvada Ajay Kumar and MP Nama Nageswara Rao were received by the MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah and TRS leaders grandly.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister Harish Rao said that the government has setup a diagnostic centre in Sathupalli at a cost of Rs.1.25 crore. "The government also setup for a Catalan in the Khammam and will also construct hospitals in Kalluru and Penballi." He said that the number of deliveries in government hospital has increased by the 52 per cent.

The TRS government and the Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao are the symbol of welfare, Rao said. Rao informed that the TRS government is the only one which setup dialysis centres and ICU ward in each district headquarters. The government also provided 1lakh financial assistance under the Kalayana Lakshmi programme. Speaking on the vaccination drive in the State, the Minister said that all the eligible beneficiaries are being given booster doses.