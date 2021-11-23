Khammam: Stir launched against govt over poor education facilities

Khammam: Several students from various schools on Monday came on roads and launched protest against the State government. The protest led by the Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU) district wing tried to gherao the Collectorate office. Before the protest, the students and PDSU activists held a rally from the old bus stand to the Collector office.

Addressing the students and the protestors, the PDSU leaders alleged that the government is not paying any interest over students' education. They alleged that the MLAs and MLCs had not even visited the schools in their respected constituencies so far. They demanded the MLAs, MPs and MLC to spent 40% funds in their quota for development of schools. They also alleged that mid day the schools were not provided in the schools. The students and the PDSU activists demanded the government to immediately fill the vacant teachers' posts.

PDSU District General Secretary V Venkatesh leaders G Mastan, Natya, Deepika, Seshsi, Murali, Sateesh, Vinay, Siva Sai, Ravi, Srikanth and Naveen and others participated in the programme.