Khammam: Take action against MLA Kandala Upender Reddy and his followers who were harassing them with false cases

Khammam: Former Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao's followers appealed to Commissioner of Police Vishnu S Warrier to take action on Palair TRS MLA Kandala Upender Reddy and his followers, who were harassing them with false cases with the support of a few police personnel.

They submitted a complaint to the Police Commissioner at his office here on Monday.

Upender Reddy won the general election with Congress ticket by defeating senior TRS leader and former Minister Tummala Nageswar Rao and later joined the ruling TRS. After this, the followers of Tummala and Kandala formed two groups and used to conduct party programmes and other activities separately.

Several times, there were clashes between the two groups in various programmes. In the complaint to the CP, Tummala followers alleged that the local MLA with the support of the local police was troubling them.

The police were filing false cases against them at various police stations, they added. Tummala followers also stated that MLA K Upender Reddy was threatening the TRS leaders (Tummala followers) to work with him, otherwise cases will be filed against them. The MLA followers were creating panic in villages and troubling the people and doing favours to their people, they complained.

Tummala followers said that a number of cases were filled in Kusumanchi, Khammam rural, Nelakondapalli and Tirumalayapalem mandal against them. They asked Police Commissioner Vishnu S Warrier to take action on the police, who were supporting the MLA in filing cases against them.

The TRS leaders (Tummala followers) Ramasahayam Naresh Reddy, J Ravi Kumar, Bandi Jagadeesh, Thammineni Krishnaiah, Daravath Ram Murthy Naik, Maddi Malla Reddy, V Sitaramulu, hTota Veerabhadram, Nelluri Bhadraiah, Tejavath Panthulu Naik, Madasu Upender, R Venkat Reddy and others were among the group, who met the Commissioner.