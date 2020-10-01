Khammam: Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar reviewed the non-agricultural property survey in the divisions of 39, 40, 44 under the Corporation in Khammam. He met people, interacted with them and cleared their doubts on the survey.



Informing the people, Minister Ajay revealed that government is giving everyone property right, conducting the survey. He said that during the survey, the people who are living in government places and other areas without any papers shall be noted and appealed the people to provide required information to the survey staff and extend co-operation to them while they discharge their duties.

He also said that the lands on which the poor had built houses would be regularised without any further delay. This would provide security for their land besides helping them raise loans from the banks.

He directed the officers that every information should be recorded under the survey and asked them to clear the doubts of the people about the survey. He said, the Chief Minister has taken the decision giving the property tax to the very poor people in the State. He said, maroon colour pattadar passbooks will be issued to non-agriculture land holders in the State. Collector RV Karnan, Commissioner Anurag Jayanthi, Mayor Dr Papalal, SUDA Chairman Bachu Vijay Kumar, Deputy Mayor B Murali Prasad, corporators and others participated in the programme.