Khammam: Triveni School celebrates Mathematics Day
Triveni School grandly celebrated the “National Mathematics Day” on the school campus on Wednesday.

Khammam : Triveni School grandly celebrated the “National Mathematics Day” on the school campus on Wednesday. The students performed different types of activities on the day.

School Director Dr Veerendra Chowdary, Principal Rajendra Prasad explained the importance of the day and lauded the services of mathematician Ramanujan.

