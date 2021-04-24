Khammam : Vote for the development to continue says Minister Ajay

Khammam : Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar has called upon the voters of Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC) to vote for the TRS for the continuation of development in the city.

Speaking to the media here at district party office on Friday, Minister Ajay alleged that Opposition parties Congress, BJP and CPM have no right to ask for votes. He questioned Congress leaders to explain the development that took place during the Congress government rule. People in the town know very well as to which party was working for the people and how the TRS government has strived for the town development in the last six years, he stated.

Reminding that he was able to get huge amount of funds from the State government for Khammam development, Minister Ajay said that the TRS government had solved drinking water problem with Mission Bhagiratha project. Roads developed and drainages were constructed in all divisions by spending more funds, he said.

Ajay assured that Khammam city would be developed in all aspects if MA&UD Minister KT Rama Rao sanctions more funds. 'Beautification works were completed in all corners of the town, causing pleasant and peace to the people.' Opposition parties were making allegations on the TRS government for their existence only and the TRS will clean sweep in the elections, he asserted.

The Minister said the voters of Khammam have already decided to vote for the TRS and expressed hope of winning all the 60 wards for which the TRS and CPI were contesting together.

Earlier, Minister Ajay participated in a huge rally conducted by the TRS leaders and cadre in 25, 26 and 39 divisions. At a programme at the TRS party office later in the day, Ajay Kumar welcomed as many as 150 workers and leaders of Congress from 43rd division into the ruling party.