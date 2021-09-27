Khammam: Yet another slip of tongue by Wyra MLA Ramulu Naik

Khammam: Even when the entire world abhors Taliban and governments detest Naxals, Wyra TRS MLA Ramulu Naik seems to be promoting their mode of operation among the party activists in the district.



Giving a rather bizarre advice to the party workers he asked them to fight like Talibans and Naxal warriors. He made these remarks at Ammapalem village under Konijerla mandal in Wyra constituency on Sunday while addressing the constituency level TRS activists' meeting.

Interestingly he made the comments in the presence of ZP Chairman L Kamalraj, TS Seeds Corporation Chairman K Koteshwar Rao and MLC B Lakshminarayana. But they appeared oblivious of what the MLA was speaking and its possible implications.

Ramulu Naik further asked the TRS workers to work like trained soldiers with the party flag as their weapon. Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and Minister KTR were like soldiers carrying the flag as a weapon, he noted.

Meanwhile, the MLA's comments have become a hot topic among the party leaders and activists as well as the public in the district. The video clipping of the MLA's speech went viral on social media platforms.

It might be noted here that Ramulu Naik was known for slip of tongue at party meetings. At a meeting in the past, he asserted that the Congress party had given Telangana State and hailed party chief Sonia Gandhi. While at another TRS activists' meeting earlier, he raised slogans like 'Jai Congress'.