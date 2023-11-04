Kothagudem: Sarpanch to Minister, an illustrious career

Kothagudem : Senior most BRS MLA of Kothagudem constituency Vanama Venkateswara Rao is eyeing electoral victory for the fifth time in the ensuring assembly elections.

Vanama hails from an agricultural family. He was born in 1944 in Palvoncha in Kothagudem district. He studied up to Higher Secondary. He cut his teeth in politics with the entry into Congress party. He was elected as a sarpanch and served from 1971 to 1977 in Palvoncha. Later, He was elected four times as the MLA from Kothagudem in 1989,1999, 2004 and 2018. He also served as the District Congress Committee president for 16 years from 2001 to 2017. Vanama was a close associate of both former Chief Minister Jalagam Vengal Rao and late CM Y S Rajsekhara Reddy. He served as the MLA from the Congress party. Later he joined BRS and continued in the party. At present, he is contesting fifth time as the BRS MLA candidate from Kothagudem. He served as the Health Minister 2008 in the YSR government.

Speaking of his political journey, Vanama said, “I have dedicated my life to public service, and will serve them till my last breath.” He was all praise for Chief Minister KCR who gave him an opportunity to enter the assembly even in his late seventies. He said the development works of BRS and the manifesto of the party would bring about his victory in the elections.