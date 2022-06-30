  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > Cities > Khammam

Krishnaveni students bag State-level ranks

Krishnaveni students bag State-level ranks
x

Krishnaveni students bag State-level ranks 

Highlights

Krishnaveni IIT & Medical Academy, Khammam students got State level ranks in Intermediate examinations.

Khammam: Krishnaveni IIT & Medical Academy, Khammam students got State level ranks in Intermediate examinations. The college students in MPC branch Rayapudi Tulasi secured 988/1000 marks, D Venkateswara Rao 987/1000, Kotha Navya 987/1000, T Vishnu Varun 986/1000, V Charn Sai 986/1000, N Meghalasya 986/1000, P Varsha Sri 986/1000, Ambati Jahnavi 985/1000, G Yashswi 985/1000. In BIPC branch, the students of the college S Rheema 987. MD Nahida Reshaneen 985, M Kavya 985, M V Amrutha Raga 983, and L Lahari secured 980 marks in MEC branch.

In Junior Inter, students also got good marks in the examinations.

College directors Gollapadu Jagadeesh, M Koteswara Rao, Y Venkateswara Rao, Principal G Ramchander congratulated students who got the State level ranks in the examinations. They said, it was the victory of all staff and students and parents.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENTS

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2022 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X