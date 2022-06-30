Krishnaveni students bag State-level ranks 

Khammam: Krishnaveni IIT & Medical Academy, Khammam students got State level ranks in Intermediate examinations. The college students in MPC branch Rayapudi Tulasi secured 988/1000 marks, D Venkateswara Rao 987/1000, Kotha Navya 987/1000, T Vishnu Varun 986/1000, V Charn Sai 986/1000, N Meghalasya 986/1000, P Varsha Sri 986/1000, Ambati Jahnavi 985/1000, G Yashswi 985/1000. In BIPC branch, the students of the college S Rheema 987. MD Nahida Reshaneen 985, M Kavya 985, M V Amrutha Raga 983, and L Lahari secured 980 marks in MEC branch.

In Junior Inter, students also got good marks in the examinations.

College directors Gollapadu Jagadeesh, M Koteswara Rao, Y Venkateswara Rao, Principal G Ramchander congratulated students who got the State level ranks in the examinations. They said, it was the victory of all staff and students and parents.