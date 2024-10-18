KTR slammed for tirade against govt

Live
Just In
Congress leaders in Khammam district have condemned BRS working president K T Rama Rao for making false accusations against the state government.
Khammam: Congress leaders in Khammam district have condemned BRS working president K T Rama Rao for making false accusations against the state government.
Durga Prasad, the District Congress Committee President, along with former MLCs Potla Nageswara Rao and Balasani Lakshmi Narayana, accused KTR of arrogance and spreading lies about the government’s performance. They highlighted the achievements of the Congress government in the last ten months. They pointed out key initiatives such as free bus services for women, gas cylinder subsidies, free electricity for the poor, and the appointment of 11,000 teachers. They also stated that the government was working hard to clear Rs 56,000 crore debts left by the previous administration.They said no false cases were being foisted on anybody.
Narayana emphasized the government’s commitment to farmers, noting that Rs 18,000 crore in farm loans had already been waived, with another Rs13,000 crore waiver scheduled soon.
District Mahila Congress President Dobbala Soujanya, Minority Cell President Syed Mujahid Hussain, and others were present.