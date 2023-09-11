KVR to launch campaign from Tipparthi village

Tipparthy (Nalgonda): Former minister and MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy has announced that he will kick-start his election campaign from Tripura Sundari (Thippalamma) temple in Tippalayagudem village in Tipparthi mandal in Nalgonda assembly constituency. He said that Goddess Thippalamma is very powerful and glorious and added that he is starting the campaign by visiting the temple.

He said that Tipparti is like his hometown, where people shower their affection on him. He stated that from Monday onwards, he would tour every village in the constituency and meet up with the poor and neglected sections. He stressed that he would help every needy family with his own funds and not look to government for funds. He said that he prayed to the goddess to bring Congress to power in Telangana.