Leadership to appoint candidates to vacant positions in Corporations

Khammam: A district-level meeting focused on strengthening the Congress party’s organisational structure was held on Sunday at the district Party office, Sanjeeva Reddy Bhavan in Khammam on Sunday.

The meeting was presided over by Khammam District Congress Committee (DCC) president Puvvala Durga Prasad in which Warangal MLA M Naini Rajender Reddy along with Bathina Srinivasa Rao attended as chief guests and served as district PCC observers.

Speaking at the event, the leaders announced that the Congress leadership had decided to appoint candidates to vacant positions in various Corporations. They directed that proposals for village, mandal, block, and town-level committees be sent with a panel of five committed party workers for each post. They emphasised that those holding party positions should actively work for the party, and those unable to do so should voluntarily step down.

State coordinator of the ‘Jai Bapu, Jai Bhim, Jai Samvidhan Abhiyan,’ Puli Anil Kumar, gave a detailed explanation about building the organisational structure from the village to the district level.

Meanwhile, DCC president Prasad expressed gratitude to all leaders, workers, and supporters for helping the Congress win the highest number of seats from Khammam district in the recent elections. He urged everyone to participate actively in the organisational process and strengthen the district’s position in the party. Prominent attendees included Sathupalli MLA Matta Raghamaayi, Wyra MLA Maloth Ramdas Nayak, TPCC member Mohammed Javeed, former MLC M Potla Nageswara Rao, State Handloom and Handicrafts Development Chairman Naidu Satyanarayana, State Warehousing Corporation Chairman Rayala Nageswara Rao, District Cooperative Bank Chairman Dondapati Venkateswara Rao, PCC official representative and office bearers of Congress party wings.