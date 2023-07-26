Librarian awarded PhD

Nalgonda: Sunkari Rajaram, the librarian at Government Degree College for Women, has awarded a doctorate from Osmania University. His doctoral thesis was titled ‘Information Seeking Behavior and Attitude of Users in National Research Institutions.

Under the guidance of Dr. RK Praveen Kumar, a retired Professor from the Department of Library Science at the University College of Arts and Social Sciences, Osmania University, Rajaram completed his research work. The study’s focus on understanding the preferences and behaviors of users within national research institutions aims to enhance the process of selecting books best suited for these institutions.