Live
- Opposition Protests On Manipur Violence And Government's Response In Parliament Monsoon Session
- BRS party issues whip to the party MPs
- Declared Holiday for schools in Krishna District
- Thieves made abortive bid to loot ATM Using Stolen JCB
- Motion Of No-Confidence And The Demand For Addressing Manipur Violence In Indian Parliament
- Piyush issues warning to BJP MPs for bunking Rajya Sabha
- After denial, Indian woman weds her Pak FB friend
- Gold rates in Bangalore today slashed, check the rates on July 26
- ‘Bro’ pre-release event highlights
- AI's Transformative Impact on Digital Marketing Business: Kushagra Anand explores the pros and cons
Just In
Opposition Protests On Manipur Violence And Government's Response In Parliament Monsoon Session
BRS party issues whip to the party MPs
Declared Holiday for schools in Krishna District
Thieves made abortive bid to loot ATM Using Stolen JCB
Motion Of No-Confidence And The Demand For Addressing Manipur Violence In Indian Parliament
Piyush issues warning to BJP MPs for bunking Rajya Sabha
Librarian awarded PhD
Highlights
Nalgonda: Sunkari Rajaram, the librarian at Government Degree College for Women, has awarded a doctorate from Osmania University. His doctoral thesis...
Nalgonda: Sunkari Rajaram, the librarian at Government Degree College for Women, has awarded a doctorate from Osmania University. His doctoral thesis was titled ‘Information Seeking Behavior and Attitude of Users in National Research Institutions.
Under the guidance of Dr. RK Praveen Kumar, a retired Professor from the Department of Library Science at the University College of Arts and Social Sciences, Osmania University, Rajaram completed his research work. The study’s focus on understanding the preferences and behaviors of users within national research institutions aims to enhance the process of selecting books best suited for these institutions.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENTS