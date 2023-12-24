Live
Just In
Mahbubnagar: MLA Janampally Anirudh Reddy joins mini Christmas celebrations
Jadcherla MLA Janampally Anirudh Reddy took part as a chief guest at the mini-Christmas celebrations held at the MB Church in Jadcherla and distributed clothes and gifts to the poor Christians.
The MLA participated with enthusiasm, offering special prayers and spreading festive cheer. One of the highlights of the event was MLA Anirudh Reddy personally greeting all Christians present and distributing them gifts including clothes provided by the state government to those in need.
Speaking during the festivities, the MLA emphasised the importance of unity and equality in society. He urged everyone to live together harmoniously, transcending caste and creed differences. Expressing his heartfelt wishes, he hoped for the well-being of all residents in the Jadcherla constituency.