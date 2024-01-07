Mahbubnagar: ‘Shobha Yatra’ marks celebration for ‘Maharishi Valmiki’ airport

Mahbubnagar : In a jubilant display of gratitude, the Telangana Valmiki Association organised an impressive ‘Shobha Yatra’ in Palamuru town, expressing appreciation to Prime Minister Narendra Modi for naming the newly constructed international airport in Ayodhya after Maharishi Valmiki, the revered author of the Ramayana. The event, attended by notable personalities including BJP national vice-president DK Aruna, state leaders, and BJP’s Palamuru MLA candidate AP Mithun Reddy, witnessed a vibrant procession led by the chief guests. Aruna lauded Prime Minister Modi’s historic decision, emphasising its significance in bringing international recognition to the Valmiki community.

Addressing the gathering, Aruna highlighted the distinctiveness of Modi’s gesture, contrasting it with previous practices of naming airports after family members. Expressing her privilege to participate in the Shobha Yatra, Aruna praised the Modi government for resolving the longstanding issue of constructing the Ram Mandir at Lord Rama’s birthplace. She cited this as an accomplishment that has eluded resolution for centuries.

The ‘praana Pratishtha’ ceremony of Lord Ram, scheduled for January 22nd in Ayodhya, was also discussed. PM Modi’s call for celebrating the event by lighting Ram Jyothi lamps and fireworks to make it memorable was reiterated during the proceedings.

Turning attention to the challenges faced by the Valmiki and Boya communities in Telangana, Aruna highlighted their longstanding demand for inclusion in the Scheduled Caste (SC) or Scheduled Tribe (ST) categories. She pledged to take up this cause with the Government of India, advocating for the rightful categorisation of these communities.

Prominent figures at the event included Jnanpith Sri Sri Sri Maha Mrityunjaya Panchamukha Anjaneya Swamy International Tattva Jnana Dharma Pracharya Maharshi Sri Ragothamacharya and Vishwa Hindu Parishad leaders Rachala Janardhan and Nalegisi Lakshminarayana Hanumanthu. Telangana Valmiki Sangha state president Kurumayya, advocate, and other key leaders were also present to support the cause.