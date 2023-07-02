Live
Mammoth Congress meeting begins at Khammam
Congress meeting in Khammam Begins.
The Khammam meeting of the Congress party began here on Sunday evening. Rahul Gandhi reached the venue around 6 pm in a special helicopter from Gannavaram.
Soon after that he admitted Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy into the party and felicitated CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka on completion People's March covering 1250 kms.
Addressing the mammoth meeting, Bhatti thanked AICC for permitting him to take up the padayatra said that the people had made up their mind to this government out of power. He said even tribals took him to their areas and poured out their woes and how the government had ruined their lives. He said they all said this time they want Congress government back in power.
In Komram Bheem district people said they would walk with Congress party. Bhatti said the BRS government after coming to power had deceived everyone and all sections. No water, no jobs, No Nidhulu thats what women told me, Bhatti said. With no jobs they are youth are resorting to selling Soda, or taking up some small errands.