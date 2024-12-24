Live
Memorandum submitted to Rly Min Somanna on farmer issues
Khammam: On the occasion of National Farmers’ Day, a farmers’ meeting was held at the Mysore Open University Convocation Hall under the auspices of the Karnataka State Farmers’ Association.
Union Minister of State for Railways Somanna participated as the chief guest in the meeting chaired by Karnataka farmer leaders Shanthakumar. During the meeting, Khammamdistrict’sNallamalaVenkateswara Rao, the National Vice President of SamyuktaKisanMorcha, delivered his speech in which he mentioned that national farmer leader Jagjit Singh Dallewalhas been on a fast unto death at Khanori border for 27 days over farmer issues.
He requested the Minister to respond immediately and resolve the farmers’ demands, thereby saving Dallewal’s life. A memorandum was submitted on the major problems faced by farmers across the country.
Minister Somanna responded positively and said that he would speak to Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar within a week and invite the farmer leaders for consultations.