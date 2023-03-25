Miffed farmers seek hike in compensation, appeal in UPL

The farmers are in state of dilemma after learning about the construction of the project of Greenfield Highway (4-lanes) by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) in the district. The 90-kilometre project in the district covering 1,356 acres has affected 2,000 farmers in the district. The project was launched here in Ponnekal village under the Tallampadu in Khammam rural to Tummbur (Sathupalli).





The 160 kilometres distance project ended at Devarapalli of Andhra Pradesh State. The cost of the project was Rs.5000 crores and the works of the same has begun in the district four months ago. All the farmers received the financial awards (compensation) as per the orders of the government in the district. The 2,000 farmers are believed to have lost 1,350 acres for this project out of which, the Khammam division itself has lost 600 acres and Sathupalli has lost 756 acres. Now the farmers in Khmmam district are worried about the compensation allotments based on their fields. The farmers said they are in huge loss as they have lost the farm land in which they used to do farming twice a year.





K Rajashekar Reddy, a farmer expressed dissatisfaction over the compensation allotments by the government. He said that the government has assured the same price as compensation to all the lands. He said that 600 acres under Khammm divisions have a demand of Rs.1 crore as per market lands but the government has assured Rs 25 lakhs per acre which is a huge loss to every farmer. He added that the State government announced a good price as compensation for Khammam lands which was acquired for various departments and construction of new Collectorate. The farmers who depend on the farm lands for their livelihood are now facing huge losses due to decision taken by the government, he opined.





He added that around the 500 farmers in the Khammam under Moddulapalli, Teldhapalli, Dhamsalapalli, Gudimalla, and Venkatagiri has appealed to Under Protest Letter (UPL) to hike the compensation. He alleged that the farmers were deceived as they have got fewer amounts when compared with market rates. He also alleged that the government had allotted a good price for land acquirement in the year 2018 for Railway stations and others but now with the Greenfield project, the farmers are facing losses. On the other hand, Additional District Collector G Madhusudhan said that as per government orders they have given compensation to all the Greenfield farmers. He also said that some of the farmers have appealed under UPL for hike in compensation. Greenfield works underway in Khammam district.