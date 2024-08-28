Minister Tummala responds: Don’t worry; amount will be credited soon

Khammam: Referring to the dharna being held under the auspices of the CPI and Rythu Sangam demanding complete loan waiver, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao said that till now 12,000 crores rupees have been recovered as loans from the farmers’ accounts and the rest of the process will also be completed.

Tummala clarified that there was no problem from the government’s side except that the loan waiver would be delayed until the family is confirmed.

He said that from Tuesday, agricultural officers will collect details from every household and upload the photos of the family members on the app.“Then the loan waiver amount will be credited to the farmer’s account,” said the Minister.

He clarified that the loan waiver would be implemented even if there are no ration cards and passports.

He assured the farmers not to worry.

Tummala said that 41,78,892 farmers in the State have taken loans from 5782 branches through 40 banks and therefore the government has allocated Rs31,000 crores.

He said that the state government has decided to waive off the loans taken by Telangana farmers from 12 December 2018 to 9 December 2023.