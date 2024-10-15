Minister Tummala sheds light on measures to address village issues

Khammam: Minister for Agriculture, Marketing, Corporation, Handloom & Textiles, Tummala Nageswara Rao, emphasised the need for special measures to resolve ongoing issues in villages during his tour of Raghunathapalem mandal on Monday. The Minister laid the foundation stone for several development projects, including the construction of CC roads and drainage systems under the MGNREGS scheme, with a budget of Rs 1 crore.

Speaking at the event, Tummala stressed the importance of maintaining proper levels during the construction of roads and drains to avoid future complications. He urged officials to provide Indiramma houses to eligible individuals living in huts and rekla sheds, based on the data submitted.

He directed the top officials of the tribal department to immediately issue the necessary permissions to provide electricity connection to the boreholes installed in the fields by the tribal farmers who have been issued the Podu Pattas in Raghunatha Palem mandal. After the survey, the Minister ordered to take measures for the distribution of the remaining waste lands in a meeting with the senior officials of the Tribal Development Department. The Minister stated that the pending construction works of Anganwadi buildings in the mandal should be started and completed immediately and that the necessary funds would be provided separately.

Additionally, he announced the government’s plans to waive off Rs 2 lakh loans, with beneficiaries required to clear amounts exceeding Rs 2 lakhs to avail the waiver.

He said that steps will be taken to provide electricity connections to the boreholes in the fields where there are ROFR tracks in Banjara village. He directed the engineers of the electricity department to install the necessary additional electricity poles in the village. Chairman State Warehouse Corporation Rayala Nageswara Rao, Panchayat Raj DE U Mahesh Babu, public representatives, officials, and others participated.