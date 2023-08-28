Miryalaguda: 3 children of farmer prove their mettle

Miryalaguda: The proverb “Where there is a will, there is a way” aptly applies to this farmer family. The illiterate couple of Bujji Babu and Parvathi are overjoyed as their all three children Himavathi, Padma and Ram Krishna are pursuing medicine course. Their belief that it was education that would improve their lot was proved by their hard working children. Besides tilling 3-acre land, the couple also engage in daily wage labour to support the family and the education of their children.

The children too early on realised the hard work by their parents and studied hard in a smart way to excel in studies and got into medical colleges. They are also the first medical students of the village. Overcoming all hurdles, couple Bujji Babu and Parvathamma have stood as role model for other parents in the mandal.

Himavathi has completed her MBBS from Osmania Medical College is at present doing internship at the same college. Padma is studying MBBS second year in Siddartha Medical College in Vijayawada. Deriving inspiration from his sisters, Ramakrishna toed their line and secured a medical seat in Osmania Medical College this year. He informed that his uncle police inspector Banavath Saida Naik encouragement helped him to achieve a medical seat.

The three children said they are proud of getting medical seats and seeing smiles on the faces of their parents who did a lot for them.