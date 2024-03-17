Miryalaguda: BRS leaders protest over Kavitha’s arrest

Miryalaguda : Former MLA Nallamothu Bhaskar Rao led a protest rally in Miryalguda on Saturday, condemning the arrest of MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha by the ED. The rally, organied by Bhaskar Rao’s supporters and activists from the BRS, saw a strong display of dissent against what they termed as undemocratic actions by the Central government.

The protest, which began with a rally through the town, culminated in a dharna in front of the municipal complex. Addressing the gathering, Bhaskar Rao criticised the BJP-led Central government, accusing it of using agencies like the ED and CBI to target opposition leaders and create hurdles for them.

He alleged that the timing of MLC Kavitha’s arrest, especially during the parliamentary elections, was a deliberate attempt by the BJP government to disrupt the political landscape in Telangana. Bhaskar Rao asserted that Chief Minister KCR, who has tirelessly worked for the state’s development and autonomy, would not yield to such pressure tactics.

Demanding the immediate release of Kavitha, Rao highlighted the discontent among the public regarding the 100-day Congress rule. He claimed that the Congress party had failed to fulfill its promises made during the elections. Bhaskar Rao warned that both the BJP and Congress parties would face consequences for their actions in the upcoming days, as the people are determined to teach them a lesson.

Members of the BRS also expressed their concerns over the arrest, labeling it as politically motivated. They vowed to continue their protest until Kavitha is released and urged authorities to uphold democratic values and respect the rights of opposition leaders.

The protest saw the participation of party leaders, cadres, and supporters, all echoing the demand for justice and condemning the alleged political motives behind Kavitha’s arrest.