MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah calls on KTR

Khammam: Sathupally MLA Sandra Venkata Veeraiah explained various development works to be taken up in the Municipality, for which the government had promised to release Rs 30 crore.

On Thursday, along with Municipal Corporation Chairman K Mahesh, he met Municipal Administration and IT Minister KT Rama Rao in Hyderabad.

The MLA said people living in Vengalrao Nagar, NTR Nagar and Nagavirat were suffering due to Singareni blasting as many houses were damaged due to the blasting. People were requesting to construct double bedroom houses for them in the town and for this, 1,400 2BHK are required, he informed.

Also, the MLA added that there is a requirement of municipal complex, a library in the memory of late PM PV Narasimha Rao, CC roads, drainages, SC Community Hall and a few others.

MLA Sandra asked Minister KTR to allot house sites for poor people in Sathupalli town. He requested the Minister to release pending amounts of Rs 2.80 crore for 2018-19 financial year and grants to a tune of Rs 1,74,04,941 in 2013-18.