Monsoon Knock Triggers Munneru Flood Fears: Retaining wall construction pace snags

Khammam: With the early onset of Southwest Monsoon, district administration is keen to complete the Munneru Retaining Wall construction lest there be floods, which is a highly likely event given its history.

In this regard on Tuesday, District Collector Anudeep Durishetty has urged that officials expedite the construction work undertaken on the banks of the Munneru river.

He made it clear that all preventive measures should be taken to prevent damage from the Munneru floods. Durishetyy told officials to monitor water levels and flow rates of upstream reservoirs and rivers.

The Collector said that if a report is given every day on the same and the danger level given in advance, steps can be taken to prevent damage from the affected areas. Irrigation officials were told to be alert in this direction. Meanwhile, along with Additional Collector P Srinivasa Reddy, he inspected the progress of the Munneru retaining wall construction work and the government land to be allotted to displaced persons in Karunagiri and Rajiv Gruhakalpa at Polepalli at the field level.

He inquired from the officials about the retaining wall, drain, road constructions, and compensation land development works. Officials explained that the earthwork is more than 41 percent complete and cement concrete work is 32 percent complete.

Anudeep said that a total of 17 km of retaining wall construction is to be undertaken on both sides of the Munneru river and 138 acres of patta land has to be acquired for this. He said that work is being done on government land and places where there are no objections.

He said that the land to be given as compensation should be flattened, divided into plots, roads, and all government facilities should be provided.

“The landless people should be made aware about the value of the land,” he said, adding that landowners agreed to give up to 70 acres of land so far.