Nalgonda: All set for deworming drive in district
3,88,222 school children aged 1-19 years to be given Albendazole tablets on the occasion of the National Deworming Day today
Nalgonda: The Medical and Health department is all set for conducting deworming drive across the district on Thursday.
The district Medical and Health officer Dr. Kondal Rao urged officials and people to make the national Deworming Day events to be held on Thursday a resounding success.
He urged for seamless coordination among all departments to achieve the objective of the event.
In an effort to safeguard the health and well-being of the children aged 1-19 years, an important directive has been issued. All children in this age group are requested to take Albendazole tablets on the occasion of the National Deworming Day. Albendazole tablets will be administered across various locations, including Anganwadi centres, government and private schools, colleges, and hostels across the district.
The dosage instructions are as follows: Children aged 1 to 2 years should take half a tablet mixed with water, while those aged 2 to 3 years should consume the entire pill with water.
For the remaining age group, a whole Albendazole pill (400 mg) should be taken. Dr. Kondal Rao reassured the people that the Albendazole pill is safe and poses no health concerns.
The district Medical and Health department has diligently arranged all necessary provisions to facilitate the smooth implementation of this programme.
A total of 4,49,000 Albendazole tablets have been arranged, ensuring that 3,88,222 children in the district receive the necessary medication.