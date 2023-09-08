Nalgonda: Border police discuss coordination issues

Vadapally (Nalgonda) : District SP K Apoorva Rao held a coordination meeting with inter-state border police officers at Indian Cement factory conference hall on Thursday to take stock of preparedness for the forthcoming assembly elections in the state.

Suryapetdistrict SP Y Rajendra Prasad, Andhra Pradesh Palnadudistrict SP Y Ravi Shankar Reddy, Miryalaguda DSP Venkatagiri, Kodada DSP Prakash, Andhra Pradesh State Sattanapally DSP Adinarayana, Gurajala DSP Pallapuraju, and other officials concerned took part in the conference.

Apoorva Rao said that the border police officers should work in coordination to enforce the election code of conduct. She called for round-the-clock checkposts on the inter-state and inter-district police entry and exit routes.

Police officials discussed the precautionary measures to be taken in the border areasto curb supply of alcohol and cash in the run-up to and during the elections. Special surveillance to control the transportation of ganja and other narcotic drugs, curbing the movement of old thieves and criminals, sharing intelligence information etc., also came up at the coordination meeting.