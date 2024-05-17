Spurt in post-poll violence in AP raises eyebrows

Andhra Pradesh has become the only state in the country to witness worst kind of post poll violence in the country. So far four phases of polls are over across the country and the remaining phases are going to take place soon. Nowhere have there been such kind of violent incidents. There is a growing feeling among the people that the state is turning into another old Bihar where gun and bomb culture was rampant. In fact, it is even proving to be litmus test for the Election Commission of India which had successfully conducted four phases of elections across the country in a peaceful manner.

Why is it that Andhra Pradesh is witnessing uncontrollable violence in Palnadu, Anantapur, Chittoor districts? Why is it that the state police has not been able to control it? How come it started towards the end of polling time on May 13? Since there were no assembly elections in any other state, adequate central forces were also sent to Andhra Pradesh. The Election Commission of India had changed many police officials including the DGP on the eve of the elections. But still the violence has been unabated for three days. Then why did this happen? Why three days later, police started raiding houses and seized bombs? What happened to the intelligence? Was there any political motive behind all this? These are the issues the people would like to know.

What is surprising is that this situation has been reportedly dismissed by the top officials including the Chief Secretary and the DGP that it was old and personal rivalry that resulted in such violent attacks. Well, I am reminded of three monkeys of Mahatma Gandhi. One monkey closes its eyes, another closes its ears and the third one closes its mouth. There are clear visuals to show that the violence was not personal enmity but politically motivated and clashes between political parties, namely, the YSRCP and the TDP. There are visuals where the groups were seen with the party flags setting fire to tyres and beating rivals with iron rods, hammers, knives and sickles etc. There are reports that some police officials left their place of posting and went to Tadipatri.

No sane person can believe that there were so many personal rivalries that attacks took place simultaneously in Tadipatri, Macherla, Tirupati, Anantapur and other places where party offices were attacked and damaged and cars and two wheelers were set on fire.

This raises several questions as to why the administration was so slack. Of course, these questions were reportedly raised by the Election Commission of India when the full commission sought the explanation of the Chief Secretary and the DGP; certainly they would not have accepted that it was their failure.

But then in administration accountability is must and no one can just brush aside such incidents saying it could be group or family rivalries. In fact, anticipating such incidents, the opposition had been demanding that the CS also be changed along with the DGP but somehow, the ECI felt that change in DGP would be enough but after the latest developments and hearing their arguments, the ECI has started cracking its whip.

A good development because law and order is must for any state if its brand image has to remain intact. Elections may come and go, parties may win and lose but brand image should not be allowed to get damaged. Let’s hope peace will be restored now and officials will understand their responsibility.