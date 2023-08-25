Nalgonda: Colonies for project oustees coming up

Nalgonda : District Collector RV Karnan has ordered officials to speed up relief and rehabilitation for the people in the villages flooded by Sivanna Gudem and Krista Rayini Palli Reservoir waters under the Dindi lift Scheme in the district.

On Thursday, the Collector visited Shivanna Gudem Reservoir in MarriGuda mandal, Krista Rayini Pally reservoir in Nampally mandal and R&R Colony in Chinta Pally village. At Sivanna Gudem Reservoir, he enquired with the irrigation and the revenue officials about the feasibility of the project. He was informed that it would provide irrigation to 1.55 lakh acres of ayacut with a storage capacity of 11.96 tmcft. He asked them to put in place facilities at R&R Colony for those displaced by Sivanna Gudem Reservoir in villages such as Narsireddy Gudem, Venki Palli Tanda, Venki Palli, Charla Gudem.

Officials informed that for Narsireddy Gudem oustees, they are took up plotting in R&R Colony in Chinta Palli mandal. For the oustees of Venky Palli Tanda, Venky Palli, Charla Gudem, 79 acres of land is being acquired by the revenue department for setting up an R&R Colony in Antampeta in Marriguda mandal.

Later, the Collector inspected Krishta Rayini Palli Reservoir in Nampally mandal. The officials of Dindi Lift Irrigation the construction was undertaken to provide irrigation to 1 lakh acres with a storage capacity of 5.686 tmcft. They explained that the forest clearance process is at Stage 1.

After that, the Collector inspected the infrastructure of R&R Colony for the residents of Gotti Mukkala in Chintapalli village.

He examined the amenities there, such as internal drainage, electricity, drinking water tank construction. He ordered the officials to provide drinking water facility through Mission Bhagiratha.

Additional Collector J Srinivas, RDO Sri Ramulu, Dindi SE Venkateshwar Rao, Shivanna Gudem EE Ramulu, Krista Rayini Palli EE Yelamandaiah and tehsildars accompanied the Collector.