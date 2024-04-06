Nalgonda: Internal rifts create challenges for BJP, BRS candidates

Nalgonda : In a surprising turn of events, candidates from the BJP and BRS for the Nalgonda MP seat have encountered substantial opposition within their own factions following the announcement of their candidacies.

Shanampudi Saidireddy, BJP’s MP candidate, and Kancharla Krishna Reddy, the BRS candidate, took steps to address these internal challenges and gear up for the electoral battle against rival party candidates.

The nomination of Huzurnagar’s former MLA Saidireddy as BJP’s candidate for Nalgonda MP seat sparked immediate dissent, notably from BJP national leader Bandi Sanjay and aspirant Perika Suresh, who openly contested Saidireddy’s suitability citing past controversies during his tenure with BRS. This cascaded into non-cooperation from other BJP aspirants for the Nalgonda seat. This discontent was to such an extent that a group of leaders from Suryapet went to Hyderabad and met state president Kishan Reddy demanding a change in candidacy, but in vain.

Sensing the discontent, Saidireddy took steps to mend fences, personally meeting party leaders and aspirants while garnering support from state leadership and conducting extensive cadre meetings.

Similarly, Kancharla Krishna Reddy, aided by former minister Guntakandla Jagadish Reddy, strategically secured the Nalgonda MP seat from BRS amid internal upheavals. Notably, this prompted resignations within BRS, including from former MLC Tera Chinapa Reddy, signaling a shift in party dynamics. Even though, Krishna Reddy succeeded in gaining support of party cadre and leaders, he lost the support of state legislative council chairman Gutha Sukender Reddy.

Meanwhile, Congress candidate Kunduru Raghu Veer Reddy is capitalising on these fractures, intensifying his campaign across Nalgonda MP’s territorial constituencies.