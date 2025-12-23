Maths exhibition held at Ananthalakshmi Int’l School

Anantapur: Ananthalakshmi International School organised a vibrant Maths Exhibition, allowing students to demonstrate creativity, logical thinking, and real-world application of mathematical concepts. Chairman Sri Ramudu inaugurated the event, urging students to connect mathematics with everyday life beyond textbooks.

Vice Chairman Ramesh formally opened it by cutting the ribbon. Principal Shalini KV delivered the welcome address, emphasising experiential and concept-based learning. Chief Administrative Officer Narasimha Rao praised the efforts of students and teachers.

Students confidently presented innovative models, showcasing clarity and teamwork.The exhibition highlighted the school's focus on hands-on learning and critical thinking, concluding with widespread appreciation.