Revenge killing shocks Thogal Gallu village

Aspari (Kurnool district): A brutal murder rocked Thogal Gallu village in Aspari mandal, Kurnool district, when Golla Peddaiah allegedly bludgeoned his sister-in-law Gangavathi (46) to death with a wooden pestle stone late Sunday night.

Police said the killing was revenge for the murder of Peddaiah's elder brother, Golla Ahobilam, earlier this year. In September, during Mala Punnami festival, Gangavathi reportedly conspired with her lover Chennabasava (from Karnataka) to kill her husband Ahobilam. He was served spiked food and liquor, then stabbed while riding his motorcycle near the village.

Gangavathi and her lover were arrested but later released on bail. Post-release, Gangavathi lived alone in a hut. Peddaiah, harbouring grudge, allegedly entered the hut while she slept and attacked her fatally.

The incident orphaned two minor children, Bharat and Varshini, who lost both parents to violence.

Police registered a case and launched a manhunt for Peddaiah, with investigation ongoing.