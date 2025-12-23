DIG Shemushi Bajpai inaugurates training for SCT constables

Anantapur: Deputy Inspector General of Police (Anantapur Range) Dr Shemushi Bajpai inaugurated a nine-month training programme for Stipendiary Cadet Trainee (SCT) Police Constables (Civil) at Police Training College here on Monday.

A total of 692 trainees from Visakhapatnam, Prakasam, West Godavari, Guntur, Vijayawada City, and SPS Nellore districts are enrolled.

Addressing the trainees, Dr Bajpai congratulated them on their selection, calling it a defining moment. She emphasised that constables' conduct shapes the police department's grassroots image. She stressed understanding new laws like Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), Bharatiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA), and Special Local Laws. Constables' duties extend to maintaining public tranquility and law and order. Urging discipline, integrity, impartiality, empathy—especially towards weaker sections—and zero corruption, she said honest duty earns public trust. Personal conduct is under scrutiny, reflecting on the force.

The DIG advised respectful behaviour, particularly towards women, and focus on training, health, and professionalism to uphold the college's prestige.