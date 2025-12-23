Collector colls for promotion of rooftop solar energy

Anantapur: The APSPDCL launched ‘Currentola Janabata’, a public outreach initiative to ensure quality, uninterrupted power supply and swift grievance resolution. District Collector O Anand unveiled the programme posters post the Public Grievance Redressal System meeting at Revenue Bhavan here on Monday.

The Collector said the initiative takes electricity officials directly to consumers, with field inspections in villages every Tuesday and Friday by staff and senior officers. He directed inspections of 11 kV, LT, and agricultural lines; rectification of hanging wires; replacement of leaning poles; elevation or fencing of low transformer platforms—especially near schools and Anganwadis—for safety. Emphasis was laid on promoting rooftop solar, smart meters awareness, and energy efficiency.

SE Seshadri Sekhar noted it would address field issues and curb theft. Dial Your CMD (8977716661) every Monday 10 am–12:30 pm; Dial Your SE 8:30–9:30 am. Consumers can report power-related issues through toll-free numbers 1912 or 1800-425-15533.

APSPDCL officials, including DEE and AE Mahboob Basha, were present.