Live
- Aditya-L1 satellite to be launched in a while
- Karimnagar: Gangula Kamalakar distributes BC Bandhu benefits to beneficiaries
- Aditya L1 Mission: All about ISRO spacecraft technology and seven payloads
- Warangal: Telangana on fast track on growth says D Vinay Bhaskar
- Telangana govt. to distribute Double bedroom houses to poor in GHMC limits
- Warangal: Congress cadres demand ticket for Konda Muralidhar Rao
- Ex-President Kovind to explore ONOE
- Defence exports target set at Rs 25,000 cr by 2025: MB Patil
- Karimnagar: Lions Club distributes essentials to rain-hit
- Nizamabad: BJP cadres collect soil from house-to-house
Just In
Nalgonda: MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy kind gesture to visually disabled
Highlights
Karnati Kalyan, a visually challenged youth appearing from competitive examinations, has been gifted a smartphone by Komatireddy Prateek Foundation is a blind person.
Nalgonda : Karnati Kalyan, a visually challenged youth appearing from competitive examinations, has been gifted a smartphone by Komatireddy Prateek Foundation is a blind person.
Kalyan graduated from NG College in Nalgonda and did his post graduation from Dr BR Ambedkar Open University. He is at present preparing for various competitive examinations. As he was badly in need of electronic gadgets to access study material, he approached the trust for help. He was presented Samsung Mobile at MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy’s camp office by Congress town wing president Gummala Mohan Reddy and others.
The MP also spoke to the youth over the phone and wished him the best. Kalyan and his parents thanked him immensely for his philanthropic gesture.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS