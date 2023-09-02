  • Menu
Nalgonda: MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy kind gesture to visually disabled
Nalgonda : Karnati Kalyan, a visually challenged youth appearing from competitive examinations, has been gifted a smartphone by Komatireddy Prateek Foundation is a blind person.

Kalyan graduated from NG College in Nalgonda and did his post graduation from Dr BR Ambedkar Open University. He is at present preparing for various competitive examinations. As he was badly in need of electronic gadgets to access study material, he approached the trust for help. He was presented Samsung Mobile at MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy’s camp office by Congress town wing president Gummala Mohan Reddy and others.

The MP also spoke to the youth over the phone and wished him the best. Kalyan and his parents thanked him immensely for his philanthropic gesture.

