Nama: Make use of govt schemes

Khammam: The TRS floor leader in Lok Sabha, Nama Nageswara Rao, has called upon the people to benefit from a slew of welfare programmes and schemes run by the State government. On Sunday he went around the town, interacting with people about their issues and the functioning of public services. He also participated in various programmes in the town.

Addressing the programmes, he listed the achievements of the TRS government and its various initiatives for the all-around progress of the State and its people.

The MP particularly hailed the CMRF scheme for coming to the rescue of the poor people suffering from health issues. He presented a cheque for Rs 3 lakh under the CMRF scheme to a beneficiary at her house in Dhanvaigudem. He said the scheme was benefiting a large number of people who are helpless to meet their treatment costs.