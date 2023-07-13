Niranjan distributes podu pattas to tribals

Wanaparthy: Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy applauded the Chief minister for his great vision and bold initiatives as 4.35 lakh acres of land has been distributed to 1.50 lakh people in 2845 village panchayats in the State. He described this as a record in India.

He distributed podu pattas to the tribal beneficiaries of Wanaparthy district at the MLA camp office on Wednesday. The Minister praised the tribal way of life and added they have been living and cultivating the forest area since decades. But they had been constantly worried over the ownership of the land.

He praised the Chief Minister for giving forest rights certificates to all the deserving ones and safeguarding the decision by a 7-percentage increase in the forest area aided by Haritha Haram.

The Minister promised that measures will be taken to include the other beneficiaries who were left out due to reasons.

ZP Chairman R. Loknath Reddy, said that waste land was a major problem for the public representatives and there were restrictions on the farmers cultivating waste by the Forest Department, but now the Telangana state government has fulfilled the dream of the tribal farmers by issuing the forest rights document to the tribal Podu farmers.

Farmers are advised not to be cheated in the hands of moneylenders, as everyone would get RythuBandhu,Rythu Bima and farmers cultivating commercial crops would get subsidized loans through banks.

He informed that the government is more happy than the farmers who got their diplomas and measures would be taken to include the other deserving candidates.

District Collector Tejas Nandalal Pawar, said that tribal farmers who have been cultivating fallow lands in Wanaparthy district for years have been examined by village level and mandal level committees at the field level and finally through the district level committee.

He expressed his gratitude to the Ministers, Forest Department staff, Tribal Development Department staff and committee members who have cooperated in the issuance of the license plates.