No 4G, 3G, 2G govt in Telangana

Khammam: Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah took a swipe at the Congress, the BRS and AIMIM stating that they are dynastic parties and branded them as 4G, 3G and 2G parties.

Addressing the ‘Rythu Gosa - BJP Barosa’ public meeting at Khammam on Sunday, Shah said the countdown for the "corrupt and oppressive" BRS government has begun.

"Congress is a 4G party--Jawaharlal Nehru, Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi and now Rahul Gandhi--It is a four generation party. KCR's party is the 2G party and Owaisi's party is 3G party," Shah said. "Neither 2G will come, 3G will come nor 4G will come. Now is the turn of the lotus," he said. “Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao’s BRS has destroyed the dreams of several people who lost their lives during the struggle for separate statehood. Election is round the corner and the BJP is going to form the government,” Shah said. “The future Chief Minister of Telangana will be from the BJP under the leadership of PM Modi," he said.

Though the public meeting was named as Rythu Gosa - BJP Bharosa, all that Shah did at the meeting was to try to dispel the feelings that the BRS and BJP were having any kind of secret understanding. He did not make any announcement to give ‘Bharosa’ to the farmers nor did he mention anything about their ‘Gosa’ (farmers woes). He only reeled out some statistics of the funds released by the NDA government for Telangana and how it hiked the MSP for various crops, etc.

Shah categorically stated that there was no question of the BJP joining hands with the BRS either now or in future. In his sharp criticism of BRS chief K Chandrasekhar Rao, Shah said that the Chief Minister had broken the tradition of going inside the temple of Lord Rama.



He said ‘car’ is the symbol of BRS and the car comes up to Bhadrachalam but does not dare to enter the temple as the steering wheel is under the control of Majlis party. He said, “Do not worry, soon the BJP chief minister will go into the temple with lotus in his hands and would offer it at the feet of Lord Rama as BJP would be forming the government in the state.

Even Ramdas had to spend 12 years in Nizam’s jail before constructing the Rama temple. People have suffered for nine years under KCR. But now time for sending the corrupt government has come, he added. “In the last nine years, KCR had cheated youth, farmers, women and Dalits,” he said.

Referring to AICC president Mallikarjun Kharge’s claim that the BJP and KCR support each other, Shah said a man of his age should not speak lies. He said the BJP can never go with a party which sits on the ‘lap’ of Owaisi’s party. “For the last nine years, there has been ‘ilu Ilu’ (love pact) between KCR and Majlis. BJP will never join hands with them and it is only BJP which can fight KCR,” he added.