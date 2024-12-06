  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Khammam

No one is satisfied with Congress governance: BJP

No one is satisfied with Congress governance: BJP
x
Highlights

BJP National Co-Incharge of Tamil Nadu & Karnataka Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy strongly criticised Congress leaders, stating that they have reneged on their promise to implement the guarantees within 100 days.

Khammam: BJP National Co-Incharge of Tamil Nadu & Karnataka Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy strongly criticised Congress leaders, stating that they have reneged on their promise to implement the guarantees within 100 days.

He alleged that no section of society is satisfied with the Congress government’s performance over the past year. He charged that the Congress is following the same path as the BRS, which the public ousted due to its anti-people and dictatorial regime.

“The government is seizing lands of poor farmers under the guise of acquisition while demolishing homes of the poor in the name of HYDRA, in disguise of rejuvenating the Musi River,” he said.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick