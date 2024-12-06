No one is satisfied with Congress governance: BJP

Khammam: BJP National Co-Incharge of Tamil Nadu & Karnataka Ponguleti Sudhakar Reddy strongly criticised Congress leaders, stating that they have reneged on their promise to implement the guarantees within 100 days.

He alleged that no section of society is satisfied with the Congress government’s performance over the past year. He charged that the Congress is following the same path as the BRS, which the public ousted due to its anti-people and dictatorial regime.

“The government is seizing lands of poor farmers under the guise of acquisition while demolishing homes of the poor in the name of HYDRA, in disguise of rejuvenating the Musi River,” he said.