NRI couple donates silver elephant chariot to Bhadradri temple
Bhadrachalam: An NRI couple Shankar Narayana and Rajyalakshmi from Hyderabad donated a silver elephant chariot (Gaja Vahanam) to the Sri Sitarama Chandra Swamy Temple here on Monday.
The intricately crafted chariot, made of 31 kilograms of silver and valued at approximately Rs 40 lakh, was formally handed over to the temple authorities by the couple through Temple Executive Officer Damodar Rao.
According to temple officials, the couple had visited the sacred shrine in 2022, performed special pujas, and pledged to offer a silver vahanam (vehicle) to the presiding deity as part of their vow of devotion.
Fulfilling that promise, they presented the magnificent silver elephant chariot to the temple on Sunday.
Temple priests stated that the newly donated Gaja Vahanam will be used during the annual Brahmotsavam celebrations and other major temple festivals.
Speaking on the occasion, Temple Executive Officer Damodar Rao expressed his gratitude to the donors for their pious contribution and said such gestures of devotion greatly enhance the grandeur and spiritual tradition of the historic Bhadrachalam temple.