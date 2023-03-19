Oral Health Day celebrations on March 20

Indian Dental Association Khammam branch president Dr AD Srinivas and general secretary Dr Nagubandi Kiran Kumar on Saturday informed that the World Oral Health Day would be celebrated by the association in the cityon March 20. The programme would be utilised to raise global awareness of the issues around oral health and the importance of oral hygiene.They said a special programme 'MeeNotiGunichiGarvapadandi'to mark the day at the dental hospital in the city. They appealed to the people to utilise the programme to prevent dental ailments.



