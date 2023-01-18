Over 200 leaders to occupy stage in Khammam public meeting

Hyderabad: 200 leaders will be there on dias in Khammam public meeting. It is reported that over 5000 policemen have been deployed for security at Khammam including 2 DIGs supervising security arrangements. Traffic from Khamnam to Andhra and other places diverted.

Khammam: Khammam city on Tuesday turned pink ahead of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's visit to Khammam city along with three State Chief Ministers and national leaders on Wednesday. Welcome arches, buntings, cutouts and flexi banners of Chandrashekar Rao, Chief Ministers Pinarayi Vijayan of Kerala, Arvind Kejriwal of Delhi and Bhagwant Mann of Punjab, former UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav, the BRS leaders and ministers were seen all over the city and at the main roads that lead to Khammam city. Health Minister T Harish Rao, Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar along with MP Nama Nageshwar Rao visited the public meeting venue at V Venkatayapalem on the outskirts of Khammam to inspect the arrangements.

The Ministers addressed 1,000 BRS volunteers and their team leaders on how to guide the VIPs and guests to their allotted galleries, supply drinking water and snacks. They were told to coordinate with police for the success of the meeting. Harish Rao informed that the Chief Ministers of Kerala, Punjab and Delhi and national leaders would be felicitated with Narayanpet and Pochampally shawls and would be presented Karimnagar filigree mementos promoting Telangana culture. Bursting of specially made crackers would take place after the meeting was over.

Meanwhile tight police security arrangements with 4198 police officials and personnel were made for CM KCR's visit. Additional DG Vijay Kumar, IGP Shanawaz Qasim, IGP Chandrashekar Reddy, Khammam and Warangal Commissioners of Police Vishnu S Warrier and AV Ranganath, DIGs K Ramesh Naidu and LS Chauhan, Kothagudem and Mahabubabad SPs Dr Vineeth G and Sarath Chandra would monitor the security. 10 additional SPs, 39 ACPs, 139 CIs/RIs, 409 SIs/RSIs, 530 ASIs/head constables, 1772 constables, 169 women constables, 1005 Home Guards and 120 special party personnel would be on duty during the Chief Minister's visit.

In view of the BRS public meeting and inauguration of the newly built Collectorate, traffic restrictions would be in force from 6 am to 11 pm in Khammam city besides diversion of traffic in many routes in the city and surrounding areas. Khammam CP Warrier asked the public not to make unnecessary journeys on Wednesday except for urgent journeys as due to high traffic congestion they might get stuck in the traffic.