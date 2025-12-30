Police commissionerate reports drop in major crimes in 2025

Khammam: The Khammam Police Commissionerate on Monday reported a significant decline in major crimes during 2025, attributing the improvement to effective policing, coordinated prosecution and increased use of technology.

Releasing the annual crime report for 2025 at a press conference here on Monday. Police Commissioner Sunil Dutt said offences such as robberies, burglaries, chain snatching, murders and attempted murders had come down considerably compared to the previous year.

He said recovery of stolen property had increased by nine per cent, with police recovering stolen articles worth about Rs 2.45 crore. Crime detection had also improved by 11 per cent during the year.

In cybercrime cases, the police succeeded in getting about Rs 4.5 crore, fraudulently siphoned off by cyber criminals, credited back into victims’ bank accounts, while another Rs 1.5 crore was frozen, he said.

The Commissioner noted that better coordination between prosecution officials and police personnel resulted in a higher conviction rate, including life imprisonment sentences in 11 cases.

A total of 9,792 cases were registered in the Commissionerate limits during the year. Through Lok Adalats, as many as 36,709 cases were disposed of, he added.

On road safety, Sunil Dutt said 928 road accidents were reported in 2025, in which 332 people lost their lives and 809 sustained injuries. Measures such as rectification of black spots, installation of signal lights, barricades, reflective signboards and speed breakers were taken to curb accidents.

He said cases were registered against ganja consumers, which helped in checking the supply of the drug. Awareness programmes on cyber crimes and drug abuse were conducted in educational institutions.

The Commissioner said visible policing, intensified patrolling, surprise vehicle checks, community contact programmes and public participation played a key role in crime control. Senior officers visited crime scenes promptly to ensure speedy investigation and prevention of repeat offences.

Emphasising public participation, he urged residents to come forward for installation of CCTV cameras in every colony.

Additional Deputy Commissioners of Police Prasad Rao and Ramanujam, and Assistant Commissioners Vasundhara Yadav, Ramanamurthy, Tirupati Reddy, Mahesh, Sarver and Satyanarayana were present at the press conference.